Shorter University recently recognized and honored members of faculty and staff at the 2023 Awards Day.
“Our annual faculty awards recognize members of the Shorter faculty who live out the principles of servant-leadership on a daily basis,” the university's president Donald Dowless said. “This year’s recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to serving students well as they honor the Lord Jesus Christ each and every day.”
Heath Hooper, dean of the Ledbetter School of Business, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award goes to a senior faculty member.
Marcus Washington, assistant professor of education, was presented with the 2023 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership. The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong academic skills in the classroom, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology, and instructional support. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with them.
Dena Tracy, assistant professor of education, was also honored during the ceremony as she received the Hawkeye Faculty Award.
This student-selected award recognized Tracy for her outstanding impact on Shorter University students. The award was presented by Andrea Medel-Hernandez, editor of Shorter’s Hawkeye student magazine.
Hannah Rogers, associate director of financial aid, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2023 Staff Member of the Year.
The award, based on nominations from faculty and staff, is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.
Dowless said Rogers "is a proud alum of Shorter. She shows her Christian character in the most important way, through her actions. Her Christian character is beyond reproach. She wants to make everyone feel welcome and happy. She uses the gifts God gave her to honor Him.”
Awards Day also included recognition of faculty and staff members for 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service.
Jeanne McDade, executive assistant to VP for Student Affairs/Dean of Students, was recognized for 20 years of service.
Recognized for 15 years of service were Noah Huckaby, Nancy Mount, Colleen Lassiter, and Angela O’Neal.
Recognized for 10 years of service were Brent Baskin, Melissa Baskin, Kimberly Byrd, Charles Carter, Christine Donadio, Susan Gaukel, Matt Morrison, Dr. Denel Pierre, Julia Pond, Fabrice Poussin, Christine Szostak and Ted Thomas.
Recognized for 5 years of service were Juana Alvarado, Wade Anderson, Grisela Mendez Arroyo, Debra Atkinson, Lori Black, Julia Bolton, Paul Bond, Ben Bruce, Dustin Burgess, Agustina Cruz, Drew Davidson, Deondre Earl, Adela Escutia, Evelyn Figueroa, Paul Furey, Montana Garrett, Beverly Harper, Kelsey Hodgson, Charlotte Lentz, Dondria Manning, Lemuel Mayes, Debora Mendoza-Rodriguez, Collins Mkandawire, Gilda Del Rosario Mogollon, Eddie Montgomery, Zach Morrison, Eusebio Pelico, Schinice Ragland, Keith Roberts, Blake Robles, Aaron Roby, Rubisely Rodriguez-Monroy, Michael Ross, Jomary Santiago, Michelle Stricklin, Paul Strait, Maria Torres, Dora Nelly Velasquez and Ken Whitlow.