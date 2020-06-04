Shorter Hawks

Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Noah Wofford of Cedar Bluff, AL, majoring in Accounting

Theresa Dunn of Aragon, GA, majoring in General Business

Gracie Hall of Aragon, GA, majoring in Accounting

Lucas Queen of Aragon, GA, majoring in History Education

Emily Houston of Cave Spring, GA, majoring in Human Services

Mckena Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, majoring in Biology

DJ Conner of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Theatre

Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Chemistry

Emma Guice of Cedartown, GA, majoring in General Business

Emilee Kelley of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Christian Studies

Jodi Knight of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Elizabeth Mobley of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Elizabeth Smith of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Communication Studies

David Barrett of Kingston, GA, majoring in History Education

Hunter Chastain of Kingston, GA, majoring in Sport Management

Thomas Jones of Kingston, GA, majoring in Christian Studies

Morgan Maxwell of Kingston, GA, majoring in Biochemistry

Wesley Smith of Kingston, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice

Kendall Womack of Kingston, GA, majoring in Nursing

Eric Knutsen of Lindale, GA, majoring in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Noah Rogers of Lindale, GA, majoring in Psychology

Ivan Sandoval of Lindale, GA, majoring in Sport Management

Shelby Teems of Lyerly, GA, majoring in Nursing

Jessica Barber of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Morgan Cashen of Rockmart, GA, majoring in History Education

Avery Floyd of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Nursing

Mary Owen of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Biology

Samantha Spangler of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Political Science

Jonathan Suppes of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Joanna Atwood of Rome, GA, majoring in Theatre

Tabitha Barone of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Davis Bishop of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology

Ashley Black of Rome, GA, majoring in Chemistry

Christopher Black of Rome, GA, majoring in Chemistry

Janae Bohannon of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

A'Lexus Booker of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies

Mary Brooks of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Dediere Brown of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Michael Bryan of Rome, GA, majoring in Mathematics

Rachel Buford of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Ty'Eisha Caldwell of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Jazthen Castro of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Alexis Clark of Rome, GA, majoring in Mathematics Education

Sarah Clark of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Juan Cornejo of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice

Jordan Czekalla of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Lokusatu Hewage De Silva of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Stephany Delgado of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology

Caleb Diller of Rome, GA, majoring in Ecology And Field Biology

Charles Elliott of Rome, GA, majoring in History Education

Grant Elliott of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Adam Exsted of Rome, GA, majoring in Political Science

Zeb Falcitelli of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice

Holly Ferguson of Rome, GA, majoring in Human Services

Marie Fraser of Rome, GA, majoring in Certification (Education)

Elvis Gomez-Hernandez of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Danielle Griesemer of Rome, GA, majoring in History

Felix Guijosa of Rome, GA, majoring in Marketing

Jacqueline Guzman of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology

Jody Ann Harris of Rome, GA, majoring in History Education

Tiffany Hunt of Rome, GA, majoring in Music Education

Alexandria Ingram of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting

Rebecca Jackson of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice

Briana Jolly of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Anna Lary of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

MaKayla Little of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Soledad Lopez Romero of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Olivia Martin of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice

Cory Mason of Rome, GA, majoring in History

Jaclyn Morang of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Baleigh Morrison of Rome, GA, majoring in History Education

Mason O'Neal of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting

Amanda Okubo of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies

Yordi Orellana of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Victoria Overby of Rome, GA, majoring in Middle Grades Education

Hiral Patel of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Rupal Patel of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology

Byron Paz-Calderon of Rome, GA, majoring in Computer Information Systems

Austin Powers of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Benjamin Prevost of Rome, GA, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies

Campbell Pryor of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Lilah Pryor of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Daisy Ramirez-Chavez of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Aaron Reardon of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies

Nehemiah Reddish of Rome, GA, majoring in Sport Management

Emma Reynolds of Rome, GA, majoring in Human Services

Justin Reynolds of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Lauren Roberson of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology

Kathryn Rogers of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Jessica Russell of Rome, GA, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies

Julie Sanderlin of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting

Naja Stephenson of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Chelsealaurel Steuart-Allister of Rome, GA, majoring in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Ethan Temples of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting

Tempest Thomas of Rome, GA, majoring in Theatre

Amanda Tolbert of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Emily Tumlin of Rome, GA, majoring in Theatre

Amber Ullman of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Megan Van Meter of Rome, GA, majoring in Human Services

Nancy Vasquez of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Jennifer Vicente of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Ethan Volkmar of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Andrew Walters of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Derek Walters of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing

Dicie Waters of Rome, GA, majoring in Middle Grades Education

Felicia Watkins of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business

Lauren White of Rome, GA, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)

Joshua Winton of Rome, GA, majoring in Youth Ministry

Abigayle Wright of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies

Sharhonda Barrett of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Nursing

Caroline Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in General Business

Joseph Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in General Business

Madison McGinnis of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)

Amanda Ponder of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Human Services

Sydney Shell of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Middle Grades Education

Jacob Womack of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in General Business

