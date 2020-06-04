Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
Noah Wofford of Cedar Bluff, AL, majoring in Accounting
Theresa Dunn of Aragon, GA, majoring in General Business
Gracie Hall of Aragon, GA, majoring in Accounting
Lucas Queen of Aragon, GA, majoring in History Education
Emily Houston of Cave Spring, GA, majoring in Human Services
Mckena Schrader of Cave Spring, GA, majoring in Biology
DJ Conner of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Theatre
Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Chemistry
Emma Guice of Cedartown, GA, majoring in General Business
Emilee Kelley of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Christian Studies
Jodi Knight of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Elizabeth Mobley of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Elizabeth Smith of Cedartown, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
David Barrett of Kingston, GA, majoring in History Education
Hunter Chastain of Kingston, GA, majoring in Sport Management
Thomas Jones of Kingston, GA, majoring in Christian Studies
Morgan Maxwell of Kingston, GA, majoring in Biochemistry
Wesley Smith of Kingston, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice
Kendall Womack of Kingston, GA, majoring in Nursing
Eric Knutsen of Lindale, GA, majoring in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Noah Rogers of Lindale, GA, majoring in Psychology
Ivan Sandoval of Lindale, GA, majoring in Sport Management
Shelby Teems of Lyerly, GA, majoring in Nursing
Jessica Barber of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Morgan Cashen of Rockmart, GA, majoring in History Education
Avery Floyd of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Nursing
Mary Owen of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Biology
Samantha Spangler of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Political Science
Jonathan Suppes of Rockmart, GA, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Joanna Atwood of Rome, GA, majoring in Theatre
Tabitha Barone of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Davis Bishop of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology
Ashley Black of Rome, GA, majoring in Chemistry
Christopher Black of Rome, GA, majoring in Chemistry
Janae Bohannon of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
A'Lexus Booker of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
Mary Brooks of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Dediere Brown of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Michael Bryan of Rome, GA, majoring in Mathematics
Rachel Buford of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Ty'Eisha Caldwell of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Jazthen Castro of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Alexis Clark of Rome, GA, majoring in Mathematics Education
Sarah Clark of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Juan Cornejo of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice
Jordan Czekalla of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Lokusatu Hewage De Silva of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Stephany Delgado of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology
Caleb Diller of Rome, GA, majoring in Ecology And Field Biology
Charles Elliott of Rome, GA, majoring in History Education
Grant Elliott of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Adam Exsted of Rome, GA, majoring in Political Science
Zeb Falcitelli of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice
Holly Ferguson of Rome, GA, majoring in Human Services
Marie Fraser of Rome, GA, majoring in Certification (Education)
Elvis Gomez-Hernandez of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Danielle Griesemer of Rome, GA, majoring in History
Felix Guijosa of Rome, GA, majoring in Marketing
Jacqueline Guzman of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology
Jody Ann Harris of Rome, GA, majoring in History Education
Tiffany Hunt of Rome, GA, majoring in Music Education
Alexandria Ingram of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting
Rebecca Jackson of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice
Briana Jolly of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Anna Lary of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
MaKayla Little of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Soledad Lopez Romero of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Olivia Martin of Rome, GA, majoring in Criminal Justice
Cory Mason of Rome, GA, majoring in History
Jaclyn Morang of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Baleigh Morrison of Rome, GA, majoring in History Education
Mason O'Neal of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting
Amanda Okubo of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
Yordi Orellana of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Victoria Overby of Rome, GA, majoring in Middle Grades Education
Hiral Patel of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Rupal Patel of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology
Byron Paz-Calderon of Rome, GA, majoring in Computer Information Systems
Austin Powers of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Benjamin Prevost of Rome, GA, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
Campbell Pryor of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Lilah Pryor of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Daisy Ramirez-Chavez of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Aaron Reardon of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
Nehemiah Reddish of Rome, GA, majoring in Sport Management
Emma Reynolds of Rome, GA, majoring in Human Services
Justin Reynolds of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Lauren Roberson of Rome, GA, majoring in Biology
Kathryn Rogers of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Jessica Russell of Rome, GA, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
Julie Sanderlin of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting
Naja Stephenson of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Chelsealaurel Steuart-Allister of Rome, GA, majoring in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Ethan Temples of Rome, GA, majoring in Accounting
Tempest Thomas of Rome, GA, majoring in Theatre
Amanda Tolbert of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Emily Tumlin of Rome, GA, majoring in Theatre
Amber Ullman of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Megan Van Meter of Rome, GA, majoring in Human Services
Nancy Vasquez of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Jennifer Vicente of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Ethan Volkmar of Rome, GA, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Andrew Walters of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Derek Walters of Rome, GA, majoring in Nursing
Dicie Waters of Rome, GA, majoring in Middle Grades Education
Felicia Watkins of Rome, GA, majoring in General Business
Lauren White of Rome, GA, majoring in Elementary Education (P-5)
Joshua Winton of Rome, GA, majoring in Youth Ministry
Abigayle Wright of Rome, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
Sharhonda Barrett of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Nursing
Caroline Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in General Business
Joseph Holbrook of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in General Business
Madison McGinnis of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Elementary/Special Education (P-5)
Amanda Ponder of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Human Services
Sydney Shell of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in Middle Grades Education
Jacob Womack of Silver Creek, GA, majoring in General Business