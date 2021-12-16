Shorter University’s 2021 Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala included announcements about the creation of endowments in the name of Bob Stinchcomb and Rev. Bob Skelton.
Debbie Stinchcomb and members of the Stinchcomb family were special guests for the event. During the ceremony, Shorter President Don Dowless presented her with a plaque commemorating the establishment of the Robert “Dr. Bob” Stinchcomb Memorial Scholarship in memory of her husband.
The scholarship was established as part of Shorter’s SUForward Campaign to honor the memory of Dr. Stinchcomb, who joined Shorter’s faculty after a distinguished career as an athletic director and coach at Darlington School, Appling County High School, Eagle’s Landing High School, and Madison High School in Florida. He was inducted posthumously into the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.
“Shorter University was blessed to have Dr. Bob Stinchcomb as a member of our faculty,” Dowless said. “The program he led is now ranked as a top program in the nation. This endowed scholarship is a permanent legacy to honor and remember his positive spirit and dedication to our Lord and his investment in equipping students for success. We were honored to have Mrs. Debbie Stinchcomb and the family as our guests for this celebration. Family and friends of Dr. Bob Stinchcomb have given generously, and the endowment now totals more than $30,000.”
Contributions honoring Dr. Stinchcomb can be made at www.shorter.edu/bob_stinchcomb.
Shorter also announced the creation of the Rev. Bob and Vicky Skelton Endowment. The Skeltons have a tremendous legacy of service for the Kingdom of Christ in Rome, Northwest Georgia, and the region.
“This dear couple has given decades of service that had an immeasurable impact on lives in Northwest Georgia and beyond,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “From his arrival in Rome to serve as Shorter’s Director of Admissions and through his service as a pastor and interim pastor in numerous churches in our region, the Skeltons have served Christ and loved others well. Shorter University is honoring that legacy to ensure their loving spirit lives on to bless future generations. We invite those whose lives have been touched by the Skeltons to join us in honoring Bob and Vicky Skelton through giving to this endowed fund.”
Donations to the Skelton Endowment may be made online at www.shorter.edu/skelton. Checks with “Skelton Endowment” in the memo line may be mailed to Shorter University Advancement, 315 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165.
The University has received lead gifts to establish the endowment and is working to raise additional funds. Once the fund balance totals $25,000, the Skelton Endowment will generate interest to benefit the Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala, for which Rev. Skelton was the first speaker, has served as master of ceremonies, and is now recognized as Emcee Emeritus.
“By providing for the Student Scholarship Fund as well as operational costs to continue the annual Gala, this endowment will ensure funds raised through the event will help even more students,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, vice president for university advancement. “Through this endowment, the Skelton’s legacy will continue to move Shorter University forward, while exemplifying their passion for serving others.”