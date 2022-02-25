Three Shorter University music majors have been named winners of the 21st annual William and Mary Ann Knight Performers Competition.
The 2022 winners are Hannah Parker, piano, a student of Dr. Jerico Vasquez; Lindsay Williams, voice, a student of Dr. Tara Warfield; and Tyler West, trumpet, a student of Dr. Dustin Burgess.
Hannah performed the Nocturne in B. Major, Op. 32, No. 1 by Frederic Chopin and the Sonata in F minor, K. 239 by Domenico Scarlatti. She is a Music and Worship Leadership major from Hoschton.
“Hannah’s playing showed finesse and maturity,” Vasquez said. “Her performance of the Nocturne was quite special; it was expressive and dramatic. I’m very proud of her.”
Lindsay is a junior BFA Musical Theatre major from Cumming. She performed Poor Wand’ring One from The Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert and Sullivan and Che Fiero Costume by Giovanni Legrenzi.
“This competition is challenging as it requires students to sing in two different languages and contrasting styles,” said Warfield. “Musical theatre majors focus on the style they use the most. However, good vocal technique can be applied to any style, and Lindsay earned this scholarship through her hard work. I’m very proud of her accomplishments!”
Tyler, a freshman trumpet student from Rossville, won the instrumental portion of the competition. He is majoring in music education.
“Tyler performed the first movement of the Trumpet Concerto in E-flat by J.B.G. Neruda,” Burgess said. “This concerto is written in a distinctly Rococo style and explores the high register on the trumpet. It has become a staple in the collegiate repertory for trumpet, and Tyler did a great job with his performance of it.”
Exclusive to Shorter University music students, the scholarship competition was established by friends, family, and colleagues of longtime music faculty members William and Mary Ann Knight.