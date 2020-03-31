In keeping with recommendations from health and governmental officials, Shorter University will finish the remainder of the spring semester through remote learning.
In addition, the University’s Spring Commencement will not be held as scheduled. Diplomas will still be conferred on May 8, 2020, and will be mailed to graduates.
“We realize that this is especially disappointing to our graduates and their families,” said Dawn Tolbert, Shorter’s associate vice president for university communications. “We are exploring options for recognizing Shorter’s Class of 2020 in a future ceremony.”