Outstanding contributions from Joe and Charlotte Ware have resulted in the extreme makeover of Shorter University’s sciences building.
Shorter students are now enjoying four new state-of-the-art science laboratories.
The building has also been renamed “Ware Hall” in honor of the philanthropy of the Ware Family Foundation. In addition, Shorter’s School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics has been renamed the Ware School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in tandem with the facility’s renewal.
“These generous gifts from Joe and Charlotte Ware are truly transformational for Shorter University,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “Their Christ-centered concern for current and future Shorter University students has forever improved the way our students matriculate through our science curricula and will help ensure their career success” he said.
Dowless said through the Ware Family Foundation, Joe and Charlotte Ware have made generous contributions to Shorter University to fund renovations in the Natural Sciences facilities, as well as additional gifts to scholarships and the women’s volleyball program. Their gifts have completely funded the refurbishment of many science labs as well as providing the majority of the funding for four completely new ones.
These renovations allowed Shorter to rebuild Rome Hall from the inside out while preserving the historic character of the facility.
“Student performance in the laboratories has already greatly improved due to the redesigned spaces. The new room layouts and lighting allow students to better conduct their experiments and navigate the labs, increasing their efficiency and their overall science experience,” Dowless said.
“The Wares became connected to Shorter University when their granddaughter, Victoria, enrolled as a biology major and student-athlete on the volleyball team. Since then, they have been steadfast models of Christian love and service. They give of their time, talent, and treasure to ensure that Shorter’s Christ-centered impact on students in the sciences is strengthened so we can better serve today’s students and those of generations to come,” he said.