Seeing double: Identical twins graduate from GNTC’s Aviation Maintenance program

Side-by-side, Georgia Northwestern Technical College graduates Cade and Carter Shelton carefully disassembled the blades of a turbine engine at GNTC’s Aviation Training Center located at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome.
The identical twins worked together holding tools, moving parts and poked fun at one another as they practiced on one of the several pieces of aircraft equipment housed at the facility.
“We are usually spilt up into teams of two to four,” Cade said. “It’s pretty funny though, even when our instructors assign us at random we usually end up in the same group.”
The Cedartown twins are now certified through the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct airplane repairs and also received Aviation Maintenance Technician-Power Plant certifications, which will allow them to work in power plants if they choose. Instead of stopping here, the two brothers will be taking the last class necessary for an associate degree this fall.
”They are really good students,” said Jon Byrd, director of Aviation Maintenance Technology at GNTC. “I told them when they started they better not switch uniforms on me, since that’s how I know them apart.”
Both Cade and Carter came to GNTC for their love of airplanes and one day hope to work on commercial and corporate aircraft. The program has been challenging but worth it, Carter said.
“We want to make sure we represent our program in the best way possible,” said Carter. “I enjoy the skills I have learned in this program.”
The Aviation Maintenance Technology program prepares a graduate for employment in repairing and maintaining aircraft. The combined airframe and power plant curriculum, mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is designed to provide students with the technical knowledge and skills required to troubleshoot and repair aircraft components and systems. Satisfactory completion of all AVMT program courses entitles students to participate in FAA airframe and power plant examinations and certifications.
The 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at GNTC’s Floyd County Campus.
Listed are graduates that are participating in GNTC’s 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science
Yakelin R. Alvarado, Medical Assisting
Amber L. Barnes, Early Childhood Care and Education
Monica L. Burton, Criminal Justice
Abigayle M. Bynum, Business Management
Makayla B. Cervantes, Early Childhood Care and Education
Caroline D. Daniels, Medical Assisting
Clair M. Davey, Culinary Arts
Tequila R. East, Business Management
Tatiana Renee Edwards, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Linda Elizabeth Gomez, Business Management
Miranda N. James, Respiratory Care
Stephany King, Business Management
Megan R. Kinsey, Early Childhood Care and Education
Brittany Lynn Kirk, Marketing Management
Michaylia Lorindia Long, Business Technology
Matthew D. Lynch, Business Management
Deidra Mathis, Respiratory Care
Alyssa LeAnn McCollum, Business Management
Priscilla L. McConnell, Business Management
Amy M. McKinnie, Early Childhood Care and Education
Myriam E. Moreno, Business Management
Gabriel Ochoa, (Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Stephanie Ortiz Martinez, Social Work Assistant
Kelly Marie Powell, Respiratory Care
Debra R. Roberson, Respiratory Care
Rebecca P. Saye, Networking Specialist
Juana Segura, Early Childhood Care and Education
Vikramjit Singh, Marketing Management
Brittany N. Smith, Medical Assisting
Miriam Lizet Soria Cortez, Medical Assisting
Ryan Sullivan, Construction Management
Michael Tyler Vinson White, Networking Specialist
Colton Wilson, Web Site Design/Development
Associate of Science in Nursing
Fabiola Escutia Cornejo
Jessica Johnson
Crystal Renee Mills
Maci Pickens
Diploma
Kelley D. Abercrombie, Medical Assisting
Suni A. Allen, Medical Assisting
Tracy M. Anderson, Medical Assisting
Austin Blaine Ball, Auto Collision Repair
Yamirka Marie Cabrera Perez, Culinary Arts
Melissa Faith Clackum, Lactation Consultant
Lynleigh A. Cosper, Medical Assisting
Sonia S. Crawford, Business Healthcare Technology
Deshia Dew, Dental Assisting
Johana Gomez Bahena, Practical Nursing
Bennie B. Gorham, Electrical Systems Technology
Hannah Michelle Green, Cosmetology
Stephanie A. Henry, Cosmetology
Monique Lashone Hines, Early Childhood Care and Education
Brookelynn Paige Hinson, Dental Assisting
Shanese Johnson, Cosmetology
Priya M. Jones, Medical Assisting
Keegan E. Justice, Medical Assisting
Elizabeth A. Keef, Business Technology
Guadalupe Lopez, Cosmetology
Breanna Luke, Business Technology
Jasmine L. Mcgill, Cosmetology
Christian A. Moore, Medical Assisting
June M. Noble, Business Healthcare Technology
Samantha Arlene Patterson, Cosmetology
Jessica A. Peinado Cruz, Medical Assisting
Katelyn Leeann Rickman, Cosmetology
Courtney Lee Ritter, Medical Assisting
Alexandria Denise Robertson, Cosmetology
Liliana R. Segura, Medical Assisting
Abbe L. Stoner, Cosmetology
Candace Sullivan, Medical Assisting
Kesha Dawn Tapp, Medical Assisting
Laura Teater, Practical Nursing
Michelene A. Thurman, Medical Assisting
Daniel Velasquez, Auto Collision Repair
Tamara Tyun Wofford, Culinary Arts
Felicia G. Wynn, Business Healthcare Technology
Technical Certificate of Credit
Ashleigh Faith Boatner, Cosmetology for Licensure
Amber Nicole Conner, Early Child Care and Education Basics
Kaitlyn A. Hensley, Cosmetology for Licensure
Saul Miguel Martinez, Criminal Justice Specialist
Jaimison Lynn McClain, Administrative Support Assistant
Charity Michelle Pogue, School Age and Youth Care
Allison H. Streetman, Cosmetology for Licensure
Felica R. Watson, Cosmetology for Licensure
Breanna J. Young, Health Care Assistant