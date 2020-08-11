Seeing double: Identical twins graduate from GNTC’s Aviation Maintenance program

Cade (left) and Carter Shelton carefully disassembled the blades of a turbine engine at GNTC’s Aviation Training Center. 

Side-by-side, Georgia Northwestern Technical College graduates Cade and Carter Shelton carefully disassembled the blades of a turbine engine at GNTC’s Aviation Training Center located at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome.

The identical twins worked together holding tools, moving parts and poked fun at one another as they practiced on one of the several pieces of aircraft equipment housed at the facility.

“We are usually spilt up into teams of two to four,” Cade said. “It’s pretty funny though, even when our instructors assign us at random we usually end up in the same group.”

The Cedartown twins are now certified through the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct airplane repairs and also received Aviation Maintenance Technician-Power Plant certifications, which will allow them to work in power plants if they choose. Instead of stopping here, the two brothers will be taking the last class necessary for an associate degree this fall.

”They are really good students,” said Jon Byrd, director of Aviation Maintenance Technology at GNTC. “I told them when they started they better not switch uniforms on me, since that’s how I know them apart.”

Both Cade and Carter came to GNTC for their love of airplanes and one day hope to work on commercial and corporate aircraft. The program has been challenging but worth it, Carter said.

“We want to make sure we represent our program in the best way possible,” said Carter. “I enjoy the skills I have learned in this program.”

The Aviation Maintenance Technology program prepares a graduate for employment in repairing and maintaining aircraft. The combined airframe and power plant curriculum, mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is designed to provide students with the technical knowledge and skills required to troubleshoot and repair aircraft components and systems. Satisfactory completion of all AVMT program courses entitles students to participate in FAA airframe and power plant examinations and certifications.

The 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at GNTC’s Floyd County Campus.

Listed are graduates that are participating in GNTC’s 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:

Associate of Applied Science

Yakelin R. Alvarado, Medical Assisting

Amber L. Barnes, Early Childhood Care and Education

Monica L. Burton, Criminal Justice

Abigayle M. Bynum, Business Management

Makayla B. Cervantes, Early Childhood Care and Education

Caroline D. Daniels, Medical Assisting

Clair M. Davey, Culinary Arts

Tequila R. East, Business Management

Tatiana Renee Edwards, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Linda Elizabeth Gomez, Business Management

Miranda N. James, Respiratory Care

Stephany King, Business Management

Megan R. Kinsey, Early Childhood Care and Education

Brittany Lynn Kirk, Marketing Management

Michaylia Lorindia Long, Business Technology

Matthew D. Lynch, Business Management

Deidra Mathis, Respiratory Care

Alyssa LeAnn McCollum, Business Management

Priscilla L. McConnell, Business Management

Amy M. McKinnie, Early Childhood Care and Education

Myriam E. Moreno, Business Management

Gabriel Ochoa, (Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Stephanie Ortiz Martinez, Social Work Assistant

Kelly Marie Powell, Respiratory Care

Debra R. Roberson, Respiratory Care

Rebecca P. Saye, Networking Specialist

Juana Segura, Early Childhood Care and Education

Vikramjit Singh, Marketing Management

Brittany N. Smith, Medical Assisting

Miriam Lizet Soria Cortez, Medical Assisting

Ryan Sullivan, Construction Management

Michael Tyler Vinson White, Networking Specialist

Colton Wilson, Web Site Design/Development

Associate of Science in Nursing

Fabiola Escutia Cornejo

Jessica Johnson

Crystal Renee Mills

Maci Pickens

Diploma

Kelley D. Abercrombie, Medical Assisting

Suni A. Allen, Medical Assisting

Tracy M. Anderson, Medical Assisting

Austin Blaine Ball, Auto Collision Repair

Yamirka Marie Cabrera Perez, Culinary Arts

Melissa Faith Clackum, Lactation Consultant

Lynleigh A. Cosper, Medical Assisting

Sonia S. Crawford, Business Healthcare Technology

Deshia Dew, Dental Assisting

Johana Gomez Bahena, Practical Nursing

Bennie B. Gorham, Electrical Systems Technology

Hannah Michelle Green, Cosmetology

Stephanie A. Henry, Cosmetology

Monique Lashone Hines, Early Childhood Care and Education

Brookelynn Paige Hinson, Dental Assisting

Shanese Johnson, Cosmetology

Priya M. Jones, Medical Assisting

Keegan E. Justice, Medical Assisting

Elizabeth A. Keef, Business Technology

Guadalupe Lopez, Cosmetology

Breanna Luke, Business Technology

Jasmine L. Mcgill, Cosmetology

Christian A. Moore, Medical Assisting

June M. Noble, Business Healthcare Technology

Samantha Arlene Patterson, Cosmetology

Jessica A. Peinado Cruz, Medical Assisting

Katelyn Leeann Rickman, Cosmetology

Courtney Lee Ritter, Medical Assisting

Alexandria Denise Robertson, Cosmetology

Liliana R. Segura, Medical Assisting

Abbe L. Stoner, Cosmetology

Candace Sullivan, Medical Assisting

Kesha Dawn Tapp, Medical Assisting

Laura Teater, Practical Nursing

Michelene A. Thurman, Medical Assisting

Daniel Velasquez, Auto Collision Repair

Tamara Tyun Wofford, Culinary Arts

Felicia G. Wynn, Business Healthcare Technology

Technical Certificate of Credit

Ashleigh Faith Boatner, Cosmetology for Licensure

Amber Nicole Conner, Early Child Care and Education Basics

Kaitlyn A. Hensley, Cosmetology for Licensure

Saul Miguel Martinez, Criminal Justice Specialist

Jaimison Lynn McClain, Administrative Support Assistant

Charity Michelle Pogue, School Age and Youth Care

Allison H. Streetman, Cosmetology for Licensure

Felica R. Watson, Cosmetology for Licensure

Breanna J. Young, Health Care Assistant

