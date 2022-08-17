Rome High School is not alone in dealing with security issues as students head back to classes. The following is a round-up of some of the incidents reported around the country in the last week:
Chattanooga, Tennessee
The Best of Preps high school football jamboree in Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium abruptly ended in mayhem Saturday night when a fight broke out in the concourse area.
When officers intervened and a Hamilton County deputy deployed his Taser, the sound was mistaken for gunshots, which resulted in players and coaches racing off the field and fans fleeing from the stands.
Finley Stadium was evacuated at that point, and the rest of the event scratched. One juvenile was taken into custody.
The Best of Preps incident follows the late May fracas that erupted inside Finley at Howard High School's graduation ceremonies. That situation involved more than 20 people, and it resulted in strengthened security measures for the jamboree.
Chattanooga Times Free Press
Stockton, California
A high school student pulled out a loaded handgun during a fight at lunchtime, police in California said.
“After a brief struggle,” a school resource officer was able to disarm the Lincoln High School student on Monday, Aug. 15, the Stockton Police Department said on Facebook.
The student faces “battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and weapons charges,” Stockton police said. Two students had minor injuries from the fight, which was one of two that broke out that day on campus, according to the principal.
The Charlotte Observer
Bel Air, Maryland
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 15-year-old boy with assault after a fight at a pool in Bel Air on Monday night.
The Fountain Green Swim Club was hosting a middle school teen splash party. Deputies initially responded to reports that shots had been fired, but discovered that someone played the sound of gunshots over a speaker.
Once on the scene, though, officers were told that a 15-year-old boy had assaulted a 13-year-old boy. The younger boy sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention at the scene.
Baltimore Sun
East Syracuse, New York
Employees from the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District notified police Tuesday that a student was seen with a firearm on a school bus after school, according to a news release from Manlius police.
Elijah Cruz Ogando, 18, showed another student a gun and threatened to use the weapon against school staff and others, police said. A search warrant executed at Ogando’s home turned up an illegally possessed .22 caliber handgun and ammunition, they said.
It appears Ogando acted alone and there is no active threat to students or staff in the school district, police said.
New Bern, North Carolina
A dispute after football practice turned potentially deadly at a North Carolina high school Monday when a student athlete pulled out a gun, according to the Craven County sheriff’s office.
The weapon was not fired during the incident, but charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. It happened around 11:35 a.m.at New Bern High School, 115 miles southeast of Raleigh.
“School was not in session. However, some staff members and student athletes were present,” the sheriff’s office said. “A preliminary investigation determined that two student athletes were involved in an altercation outside of the school after football practice, during which a firearm was reportedly displayed.”
No injuries were reported.
The Charlotte Observer
Palmetto, Florida
The School District of Manatee County announced on Friday new security measures at sporting events this year, including metal detectors.
Effective immediately, visitors to local sporting events at Manatee County schools will be subject to "weapons detection systems" and "wanding." District leaders say the changes are meant to keep guests and athletes safe.
Earlier this year, a 13-year-old at Palmetto High School was charged with possessing and discharging a firearm at a school function. According to law enforcement officials, the teenager fired a gun at a spring football game.
The Bradenton Herald
Union County, Georgia
A primary school maintenance worker shot into a parked car on campus the day before school was scheduled to start, according to Georgia officials.
Schools in Union County, Georgia, were closed on Aug. 12, which was supposed to be the first day of school. The employee, Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, shot into the parked car at Union County Primary School at around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
School was not in session, but teachers were present for a planning day.
The Charlotte Observer
Las Vegas, Nevada
A student was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11, at Sierra Vista High School after bringing a BB gun to campus.
Principal Jessica Lovell sent a message to parents saying Clark County School District police made the arrest after a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to the district.
Las Vegas Review-Journal