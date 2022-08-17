An Operation Lone Star Police car passes by a memorial in honor of the 21 victims, 19 children and two teachers, of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

An Operation Lone Star Police car passes by a memorial in honor of the 21 victims, 19 children and two teachers, of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Lola Gomez/Dallas Morning News/TNS)

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In