Schools are closed for the remainder of the year as part of an executive signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.
While teachers continue distance learning, there’s a question of what will happen with the state and national economy and how that might affect the state's education budget.
Looking back to the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, teachers across the state faced furlough days and schools saw budget cuts from the state they've only just begun to recover from.
As of right now, the Rome City and Floyd County school systems aren't sure how they might make up for the possibility of budget cuts. The Georgia General Assembly suspended its session indefinitely prior to passing a state budget for fiscal year that starts July 1.
Rome City Schools superintendent Lou Byars said there’s been no indication that closing schools will have an effect on the budget for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year. He says he’s not looking at furloughs for this year.
“That is not something we have contemplated,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve been keeping close ties with people throughout the state. We’re looking at next year and praying this thing ends sooner than later. We do know there’s a good possibility of things getting impacted. It’s made it more difficult to prepare for next year because of the uncertainty.”
“The budget will be tight next year,” said Floyd County Schools superintendent Jeff Wilson.
On top of the money that might be lost because of closures, the school system is also expecting to be short $1.5 million because of the closure of Georgia Power plant Plant Hammond.
“Our teachers are working every single day,” Wilson said. “They’re working harder than they’ve ever worked in their lives. Our PE teachers are doing PE online.”
Rome City Schools faces its own cuts to their budget. With House Bill 779 pending action in the state legislature, city school systems in Georgia face a big cut to the amount of ad valorem auto sales tax that would go to their budget.
At this point it's unclear what the impact will be on the budget.
In a Wednesday press conference, Kemp said he hesitated to order a shelter-in-place because he was concerned about the economic impact of that order. Earlier, he left the choice up to local governments -- but with a community-wide spread that isn't slowing down, he changed his mind.
Georgia is among six other states which have closed school until summer, including Alabama.
However, both school systems are still continuing their emergency feeding programs as well as instituting guidelines for online and at home learning.