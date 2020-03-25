In the ever evolving world of the coronavirus, schools are closed and shelter-in-place ordinances are in effect. After a Floyd County Schools employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, all local schools either closed or made some sort of adjustments. Here’s the latest on what’s happening.
Floyd County Schools and Rome City Schools are both closed until April 13. This means that both systems will have been closed for at least three weeks due to the coronavirus closures.
Floyd County had originally planned to open its doors prior to its spring break on April 1. After a second FCS employee tested positive for COVID-19, possibly exposing students at a Quiz Bowl at Berry College, the school system moved to close through spring break.
“Teachers will make contact with students in order to continue instructional activities through April 3,” said FCS spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss. “No assignments will be given the week of spring break.”
They also canceled all field trips planned for the remainder of the year.
In an email sent out to RCS staff, Superintendent Lou Byars confirmed that city schools also remain closed through April 10. Originally, the city schools planned to reopen on April 6 following spring break.
Both school systems are providing meals for free during the closures. The county schools provided meals for students on Monday and will resume on Thursday. They also implemented a “touchless pickup” by placing lunches on the sidewalk.
RCS’ lunch system will also change: they are handing out five days worth of food on Monday, March 30. This week the system will continue the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule for emergency feeding.
Darlington School also extended its campus closure. The boarding school does not expect students to return until April 13. Students at Darlington just began distance learning.
"I want to thank our families for their positive engagement as we begin our distance learning program," said Head of School Brant Bell in a statement. "The Darlington faculty continues to amaze me with their commitment to each of our students. I am grateful to be a part of this tremendous community."
Colleges are also adapting as Gov. Brian Kemp provides guidance. According to Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s spokesperson, John Popham, GNTC will remain closed until April 10. Online instruction will continue, but all activities on the campus are canceled.
Berry College’s spokesperson, Chris Kozelle, said in-person classes are canceled for the remainder of the semester, and they are evaluating whether or not to hold a graduation ceremony. According to a statement on the college’s website, the school is also adding five days to its academic calendar since spring break was extended.
“Although it seems unlikely that the COVID-19 situation will improve markedly six weeks from now, we do want to leave open the possibility that our graduating seniors could gather on campus for a celebration and ceremony as scheduled for Saturday, May 9 -- or perhaps a later date in May,” said the college's president, Steve Briggs, in a statement. “We will make a decision in that regard several weeks in advance, by Friday, April 17.”
Berry’s campus is also still closed to the public.
For Shorter University, remote learning began on Monday and will continue through April 10.
According to Georgia Highland College’s website, the school plans to move all classes online. It was unclear if that would be for the remainder of the semester.