Local school systems are gearing up for the next round of education local option sales tax packages and hope to have them ready for the May 2022 Primary ballot.
Both superintendents have been working on lists they plan to bring to the school boards and citizen committees to look over before the May election.
For Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars, they're focusing on one project: a new Rome Middle School.
The current middle school on Veterans Memorial Highway is still in good condition but the student population is growing every year. Just last school year, the middle school had a population of 1,080, which is well over the 975 student capacity.
While the middle school has been using mobile classrooms to help with the overflow, he said they're expecting the school system to grow even more.
Because of the creek that runs behind the middle school and Rome High School, they can't expand the current building. However, they already have a plot of land across the street that was originally purchased to house buses.
If built, Byars plans to shift sixth graders to the new middle school and free up classroom space at the elementary schools.
For now, that's the only ELOST project Byars and board members are planning.
"We might set a little aside to buy buses and technology," he said. "The bulk of the money would go to the new middle school... With the cost of construction right now, it would take up the entire ELOST."
At the Floyd County school system, Superintendent Glenn White has a much longer list of ELOST projects.
The first item, which White said is his top priority, is to build a $28 million Coosa Elementary School for students in the Alto Park, Garden Lakes and Cave Spring areas. He also said they plan to eventually close Garden Lakes and Alto Park and move those students into a large elementary school.
He mentioned technology upgrades for $2 million and safety upgrades for elementary schools for another $2 million.
For all four high schools, White said they’re looking at putting in new lights and sound systems in all of the schools’ auditoriums for $2 million, new turf fields and synthetic tracks for $2 million and stadium seating repair for another $2 million.
After the superintendents and school board members decide on their project lists, they'll put together committees made up of residents and parents to make the final decisions on what goes on the ballot.
While they have planned ELOST and special purpose local option sales tax packages together in the past, County Manager Jamie McCord said he doesn't think the county is ready to decide on the next SPLOST.
They're still only halfway through their 2017 SPLOST projects and they don't have the turn around time to put together a package by May.
However, he plans to meet with City Manager Sammy Rich to see where the city is with their SPLOST projects.