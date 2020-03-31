Teachers and students are trying to navigate the longest school closures they've ever faced.
Local schools have been closed for almost a month, with another month before they can even hope to reopen. As part of an attempt to adapt, Rome City Schools released new procedures for long distance learning.
This includes having teachers check in with students via video conference once a week, which some teachers had already been doing. Students also won't be facing penalties for incomplete work.
“Because of these unknowns, we want to offer our students a little grace when it comes to grades,” Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement.
“Students who are not completing assignments will be contacted by their teachers, and their parents will be contacted as well. This will help us identify any barriers to instruction that we as a system could possibly address.”
There are a lot of things to take into account.
For instance, students may not be able to complete assignments for a variety of issues, like economic impact on a family, or older students may have take care of younger siblings.
“We feel very strongly that students should not be adversely affected by this situation,” Dixon said.
“Teachers will offer multiple opportunities for students to complete assignments, and teachers will continue to provide timely feedback to help students grow academically. Our priority is that students are safe and know that they are supported.”
Carla Freeman has been teaching for 12 years. She said students use technology every day, but this whole situation has been new for her.
“There are schools that are just taught online. You have to shift your mindset from traditional classroom to digital classroom,” she said.
Part of that accountability, she believes, is making sure that parents are involved.
“One of the main differences is that parents, guardians and caretakers are an intricate part of making this successful. Because Google Classroom is instant, we can be online at the same time,” she said. “Making the parents part of it ... that’s going to be one of our main tools for success.”
Charnita McIntosh teaches fifth grade science and social studies at Anna K. Davie Elementary School. She said she was doing weekly check-ins with her students before the new guidelines were released.
Now, McIntosh said, she's moved her online check-ins to the evening, since that’s the time parents are usually off of work and able to fully engage.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will do their work through packets they can pick up from their school on April 6. They'll be expected to complete the work by April 24.
Students from third through 12th grades will be issued a Chromebook to access their assignments digitally through Google Classroom.
So what happens to students who don't have access to the internet? Dixon has a plan for that, too.
“We have purchased ‘jet packs’ or hot spots for those families who might need them, in addition to providing resources for obtaining free internet access through various providers,” she said.
If they aren’t able to receive the internet, Freeman said there is a paper packet for students as well. They can send pictures of the work they are doing.
Ultimately, Dixon feels it’s important to have a basic understanding that things are consistently evolving.
“This is a balancing act and requires patience and grace, as well as open communication,” she said. “I am so proud of how our teachers, administrators, students, parents, and our community have worked together to help each other during this challenging time.”