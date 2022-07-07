The Rome Board of Education is having a regular meeting on Tuesday at the College and Career Academy to discuss new policies.
The board will revise three existing policies and introduce three new ones as well. This includes an updated version of an attendance policy to include more excused absences and an update to recess requirements stating that all kindergarten through eighth-grade students must have recess or a physical education class every school day.
Additionally, the board will be selecting a construction manager for the new Rome Middle School.
They will discuss the submitted bids before making their final selection for the position. The next steps will be for the construction company to call for subcontractors and the board will review bonds for the project.
The new Rome Middle comes after all six elementary schools in the district reached capacity. Two schools, West End and East Central, are over capacity even with added classroom space. Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams said the capacity issues will only escalate with new housing being built in the area.
In addition to the new school, the board hopes moving the sixth grade out of the elementary schools will counter overpopulation issues.
Caucus will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Room A211, and the regular meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.