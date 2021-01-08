The Rome Board of Education will be meeting Tuesday at the new Rome College and Career Academy at 990 Veterans Memorial Parkway to discuss revisions for the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Superintendent Lou Byars will also be giving reports and updates on education local option sales tax projects, school attendance and personnel.
At the end of the meeting, the school board will go into closed session to do the annual superintendent evaluation.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular board meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and must go through temperature screenings before coming in.
The Floyd County Board of Education will be meeting at 8:15 a.m. Monday to discuss COVID-19 leave for employees as well as personnel changes.
They'll go into closed session towards the end of the called board meeting to discuss property and personnel matters.