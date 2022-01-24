New RedSpeed cameras are expected to be installed outside Armuchee Elementary School sometime in the next year.
The Floyd County Board of Education gave the project their full support Monday.
RedSpeed cameras first went up in local school zones last August, when the Rome Police Department installed them along Veterans Memorial Highway. According to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, there have been 488 first notice citations, 255 second notice citations, 155 final notice citations and seven awaiting court hearings. About 2,400 citations have been paid.
Now, Floyd County Police are planning to set up cameras near Armuchee Elementary School, which sits on U.S. 27, one of the most highly travelled roads in the county.
The road has the second most wrecks in the county. Just in 2021, over 200 wrecks occurred along the highway, including one that took the life of a 19-year-old. About 20 of those wrecks occurred near the elementary school, according to Floyd County Police Capt. Ron Hunton, who is heading up the project.
Superintendent Glenn White said they want cameras near the elementary school since the high school, which also sits on U.S. 27, has a stoplight in front of it.
White estimates that 100 cars will be added to the regular traffic at the school after Glenwood Primary closes at the end of this school year and the student population is shifted to Armuchee.
“That is a dangerous area for traffic already,” White said. “This is about the safety of our children, parents and employees. We’re also planning to extend the driveway and adding a roundabout. We’ve also been in touch with the Georgia Department of Transportation about extending that turning lane going into the school.”
The speed limit in that school zone is 45 miles per hour. The speed cameras are supposed to ticket anyone going at least 11 miles over the speed limit from an hour before school starts to an hour after school releases.
Board members said they would like additional parameters instituted, starting with raising the speed for ticketing to at least 14 mph over the limit.
They also requested the cameras be active only on school days, not on holidays or during the summer.
While the board cleared White to sign the application for the speed cameras, the Floyd County Commission also needs to take a vote before White can send in the application to GDOT.
Hunton said the project has a lot of moving parts and that they don’t have an exact date as to when everything will be installed.
“It all depends on when the county approves it and when the school board sends in the application,” Hunton said. “Then we have to wait on the equipment to arrive and then we’ll install it.”
After the cameras are installed, RedSpeed representatives will send out notifications to the area about the cameras. There will be a 30-day warning period before enforcement begins.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed.
None of the fines will go to the county school system, White said.