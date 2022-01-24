New Redspeed cameras are expected to be installed outside Armuchee Elementary School sometime in the next year after the Floyd County School Board of Education gave the project their full support.
Redspeed cameras recently came to the Floyd County area after the Rome Police Department installed cameras along Veterans Memorial Highway last August. According to Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, there have been 488 first notice citations, 255 second notice citations, 155 final notice citations and seven awaiting court hearings. About 2,400 citations have been paid.
Now, Floyd County Police are planning to set up cameras near Armuchee Elementary School, which sits on U.S. 27, one of the most highly travelled roads in the county.
The road has the second most wrecks in the county. Just in 2021, over 200 wrecks occurred along the highway, including one which took the life of a 19-year-old. About 20 of those wrecks occurred near the elementary school, according to Floyd County Police Capt. Ron Hunton, who is heading up the project.
Superintendent Glenn White said they want cameras near the elementary school since the high school, which also sits on Hwy. 27, has a stoplight in front of it.
White estimates that 100 cars will be added to the traffic at the school after Glenwood Primary closes at the end of this school year and the student population is shifted to Armuchee.
"That is a dangerous area for traffic already," White said. "This is about the safety of our children, parents and employees. We're also planning to extend the driveway and adding a roundabout. We've also been in touch with the Georgia Department of Transportation about extending that turning lane going into the school."
Currently, the speed limit in that school zone is 45 miles per hour, but the speed cameras will clock anyone going 11 miles or over the speed limit an hour before school starts and an hour after school releases.
Board members would like additional parameters instituted concerning the cameras. The cameras will only be active on school days, not on holidays or during the summer.
They also requested the speed limit be adjusted during the school day so that the cameras clock anyone going 14 mph or more over the set speed limit, as opposed to 11 mph.
While the board approved White to sign the application for the speed cameras, the Floyd County Commission needs to take a vote first before White sends in the application to GDOT.
Hunton said the project has a lot of moving parts and that they don't have an exact date as to when everything will be installed.
"It all depends on when the county approves it and when the school board sends in the application," Hunton said. "Then we have to wait on the equipment to arrive and then we'll install it."
After the cameras are installed, Redspeed representatives will send out notifications to the area about the cameras. There will be a 30-day warning period before enforcement begins.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed, the company that provides the cameras.
None of the fines will go to the county school system, White said.