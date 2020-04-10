Superintendent Lou Byars said construction is still on schedule for the city schools’ College and Career Academy.
“You can start to see it take shape,” Byars said. “Classrooms are pretty much completed in the front section. It’s looking really good.”
The building is slated to be almost 87,000 square feet of academic space with at least 9,000 square feet left unfinished on purpose. Byars has said that portion of the building is meant to be left unfinished so ever-evolving career paths can have room for adjustments. There are at least 20 different career pathways for students to choose from.
Since construction workers are considered essential workers, they are still able to continue putting up steel on the building. Byars said that some of the classrooms are built, but there is still progress to be made.
“They're still moving along. We’re progressing on schedule,” he said. “The workers there can maintain social distancing. We’re hoping to continue on the schedule that we’ve been following for a while now,” he said.
The CCA is an estimated $24 million project to be paid off using the education local options sales tax. That is funded by local shopping. However, with everything closed down because of shelter-in-place orders, Byars said there could be an impact on the ELOST fund. However, he says the school system has collected enough money to pay off bonds for the project.
“We’ve got enough money to get us almost through all of the bond payments. That’s not going to be impacted,” he said. “If we don’t see a huge dip in sales tax revenue, we should be able to continue.”
The building is still on schedule to be ready for move-in before Christmas break in 2020.