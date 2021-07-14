Students who ride the bus to Rome city schools will start the year required to wear a mask on the bus, according to new COVID-19 guidelines adopted by the board of education.
All buses will be cleaned and sanitized daily after both the morning and afternoon routes have been completed.
The COVID-19 guidelines also stipulate that masks should be worn while indoors by any individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.
The city schools will encourage students and staff to maintain 6-foot social distancing wherever feasible and to maintain at least 3 feet distance inside classrooms whenever possible. Masks or barriers are also going to be encouraged in situations when extended time is necessary and distancing isn't feasible.
Emergency communications
The board also agreed this week to spend a little more than $40,800 for new digital UHF radio communications equipment. The contract with Dalton Communications is for155 two-way radios, which will be placed in schools throughout the system.
Director of Safety and Security Jason Self explained that the radios will provide reliable emergency and practical communications with a series of dedicated channels in order to create a uniform system.
Self said that it might seem that cellphones could be used, but the cellular system could go down or get completely jammed from overuse in the event of a natural disaster.
"All schools will offer multiple channels as well as a common channel,” Self said.
The high school, middle school and College and Career Academy will also have a common emergency channel. That frequency will be used to notify other schools on the campus if something has gone wrong in one area.
Activities for home schooled students
Board members also held the first reading of a policy that governs how home schooled students can participate in interscholastic activities.
The policy stipulates that, "home study students must enroll in and attempt to complete one qualifying course as defined in state law for each semester of participation."
That could be accomplished in one of three ways.
A home school student could take one of the virtual classes offered at Rome High; they could participate in a dual enrollment program; or they could come on campus for one class.
For example, to participate in the Sound of the Seven Hills Band, a student would be required to take an on site band class.
Byars said that for home school school students to participate in a sport, they must be a resident within the school's district. For example, a home schooler who lives in the Pepperell school district could not sign up to play at Rome High School.
Registration for the upcoming school year will begin Monday. "Meet The Teacher" events will be held Aug. 2-3 and the first day of classes will be Aug. 5.