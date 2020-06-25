Two significant items for any school system are the topic of a called Rome City School board meeting -- the budget and when the school will start back for the upcoming school year.
The called meeting will take place Friday at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the Rome City Schools website.
The discussion about the plan to return to school began at the regular school board meeting in early June, but the board wished to have more teacher and parent input before deciding a plan.
"Right now the plan is to start back up in August," Superintendent Lou Byars. They will discuss an updated plan in the Friday called meeting.
In the June 9 meeting, Byars planned to recommend a flexible instruction premise — allowing students to either attend classes in person or participate in virtual learning from home.
That plan included several requirements for students and teachers to follow that promote health and safety during the time of COVID-19, including guidance on wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene.
The instruction option favored by Byars gives parents the option to keep their child at home and have them log into class through their school-issued Chromebook, where they would be able to see their teacher instructing their regular class.
Just as importantly, they'll discuss the budget.
"We'll hopefully give (the board) a good update on where we are on the budget," Byars said.
The state still has not approved a budget and lawmakers have a July 1 deadline to approve the state budget. Gov. Brian Kemp initially asked for 14% cuts to all state agencies but later changed it to 11%. Kemp also made a recent announcement which would likely soften those cuts for school system, but it's unclear how much for each system.
The board earlier approved three, unpaid, non-work days for all school system employees as a part of the 2020-2021 school year -- potentially saving the system about $660,000.
The days will be the employee’s first two days they are scheduled to return to work and their last day of the school year. For teachers, that means two of those days would be at the beginning of the five-day preplanning period at the end of July, with the third one on the last day of post-planning in May 2021.