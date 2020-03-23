Rome City Schools officials realized they had an untapped resource that could highly benefit the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By going into their science classrooms and career technical school -- as well as collecting supplies through community donations -- the school system has been able to donate 3,000 medical masks, over 30,000 rubber gloves, over 1,000 isolation gowns and other miscellaneous items such as wipes.
The collection was spearheaded by former science teacher and career and technical education director Holly Amerman.
"As soon as I even thought about it, I was like 'Oh my goodness, I would've always had like 30 boxes of gloves in my classroom,'" Amerman said.
"When we do dissections or for our programs, we obviously have to have all the same equipment a hospital would in order to teach with."
The school system received an email from the state asking for assistance in providing supplies to local hospitals and Amerman immediately got to work. She contacted nursing and science teachers, as well as Superintendent Lou Byars and city schools board member Dr. Melissa Davis.
Early Monday morning, the former science teacher went to Rome High and Rome Middle schools and emptied the CCA and science classrooms of all the supplies that medical staff could possibly need.
Amerman and other employees also hosted a medical supplies drive during their lunch pickup on Monday.
The vice principals at the different locations loaded up their cars with the collected supplies and drove to the high school, where the rest of the supplies waited for transport.
All of the supplies donated to the medical community will be evenly dispersed among Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center and the Georgia Department of Public Health
"We know that it's really critical that the nurses and doctors stay healthy so that they can keep treating the patients who need it," Amerman said. "It's just a simple thing that we can do to help."