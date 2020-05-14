As school systems still question whether or not they'll start back at the regular time for the next school year, many options are on the table.
During the caucus of the Rome City School board earlier this week, Superintendent Lou Byars talked about a few of those options.
One of the issues is the legislature, which hasn't been in session since early March, hasn't passed a state budget and local school systems don't know what their budgets will be.
The legislature is expected to resume operations in early June and one of the primary goals is to pass the state's budget. However, deep cuts can be expected and Gov. Brian Kemp has asked state agencies to propose 14% budget reductions across the board.
What those cuts mean, and how deep they cut, is up in the air. The final cuts will be up to legislators once the governor issues revenue estimates.
Until then, both local school systems are operating under spending resolutions to essentially continue this past year's budget. The Rome school board approved the Rome school system's spending resolution Tuesday which allows the expenditure of funds not to exceed a month's worth of the current budget -- approximately $5 million, Byars said.
They're hoping to be able to get firm numbers from the state once the legislature passes Georgia's budget and then they can plan for what is to come.
The superintendent didn't want to rule any options out but Byars told the board during the caucus on Tuesday the school system is in good shape financially.
But they still talked about measures, like staff furloughs, which are a possibility in the next school year. Byars told the board if they do take furloughs he would like to limit the amount of student instruction time affected by the days off. He suggested they use most of those furloughs during pre and post year planning days.
School board member John Uldrick said he would be opposed to losing programs like music or art as a result of the state cuts and several other school board members voiced their agreement.
Some of the cuts will be defrayed by a federal funding allocation under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Last week, Georgia’s school board approved $2,015,103 in CARES funds for the Rome school system.
The school board also approved three scholarships for Rome students attending Georgia Tech. Two students are currently beneficiaries of the scholarship and a third, graduating senior Aaron Bartleson, received the $2,500 A.D. Black scholarship.
The board also approved adding a nurse for special education students to a contract with Floyd Medical Center. The hospital currently provides the school system with nursing services.