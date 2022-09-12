New policies for the search and interview of students will likely be up for a vote during the Rome Board of Education's Tuesday meeting.
This session will be Superintendent Eric Holland's first meeting in that role after being hired for the job on Aug. 31.
During its August meeting, the board reviewed new security procedures, including revised and clarified policies concerning when and how student searches are allowed and the use of security scanning devices and drug dogs in the schools.
Holland is also expected to update the board concerning the purchase of weapon detection systems for Rome High School and Rome Middle School.
The Rome school board unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase of the Evolv weapon detection systems during a called meeting on Aug. 13.
The portable systems can be set up in a school but are able to be easily taken down and set up at athletic events. The total four-year cost -- if the cost is paid up front -- for the Evolv system is $375,506.25.
During the Aug. 13 called meeting, RCS Director of Safety and Security Jason Self said the Evolv system is used at Disney World and scans several thousand people each day.
The scanners would be placed in entrances and, once students are in class, the system would be moved to the front office to clear visitors to the school throughout the day.
The school board will meet Tuesday at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy. The board holds its pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m. and then its regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. Both are open to the public.