The Rome Board of Education will interview all 13 people who submitted an application to fill a vacant seat on Friday, but at this point it does not appear the board will fill that position until a later date.
The board seeks to appoint a person to the seat now former school board member John Uldrick who announced his resignation from the school board in February.
The original plan was to open an application period then to name a replacement by the meeting on Friday.
In a Tuesday meeting that plan shifted. The board originally set out whittle down the 13 candidates to seven during the Tuesday meeting, board Chair Jill Fisher said.
They would then interview the remaining seven during the called meeting Friday. However, board members Faith Collins, Alvin Jackson and Pasha Burge said it was unfair to interview some candidates and not others.
"I too feel we should interview all candidates and give them an opportunity to come to Rome board school members to state their case," Jackson said. "I think that's only fair. I want the playing field to be level for everyone, not just a few."
Collins and Jackson stated that in the past, they have interviewed all applicants and Jackson said judging candidates on paper was not an appropriate measure of character.
According to Collins, the former board chair and one of the longest serving members, the process should take three hours and 15 minutes if each candidate gets a fifteen minute interview.
"Looking back over the past years when we have filled a vacancy, we have always interviewed all candidates,” Collins said. “After interviewing all candidates, at that time we would select the finalists. After that we would select the board member.”
Fisher countered saying creating a shortlist is a standard process entities use when for hiring. She also said that during the February 28 meeting they did not know how many candidates would apply.
At that point the debate began how and when to conduct interviews. Members Melissa Davis and Fisher stated they would like to keep the interviews on Friday since it was the original day.
However, Collins, Burge and Jackson sought to move them to the following week. Burge stated they should move the date to take their time, Fisher disagreed saying the new board member to be included in the search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Louis Byars will retire at the end of the school year.
The vote to keep interviews on Friday passed with five members voting yes and one member, Burge, voting no.
The 13 candidates for the board seat are:
- Antonia LaShun Blanchard
- Joseph J. Costolnick
- Moises Delgado
- Debra D. Hall
- Erin A. Hernandez
- Victor Hixon
- Mandy Maloney
- Tracy D. McDew
- Vincent J. Mendes
- Ronnie D. Roach
- Virginia “Ginger” Green Rowston
- Chris Tilley
- Erica M. Paez Zapata
The question remains whether or not they will name an appointment at the meeting this Friday. At this point it appears they may set a day to conduct a second round of interviews with finalists.
Fisher said on Wednesday she expects a second round. They'll discuss the timeline for that potential second round during the Friday meeting.