The Rome city school board is scheduled to honor several students and teachers during its meeting Tuesday and host a spotlight on Rome High School as part of a series of school recognitions through the year.
RHS staff and students will present music, overall achievements and special honors before the school board.
The school system's STAR student and teacher are among those who will be formally recognized. The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program honors Georgia's highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.
Others include the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest and those who brought in wins in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition and RCS Spelling Bee.
The board will also recognize the staff members and students of the month from each school and those who competed in the Northwest Georgia regional technology competition.
As part of the meeting, Superintendent Eric Holland will present the school's attendance report, any personnel changes and other items, including the funds raised so far through education SPLOST V.
In new business, the board will consider the adoption of a Teacher Appreciation Week resolution and appoint the A.D. Black Scholarship Committee.
The scholarship is meant to help students in need from the Rome and Floyd County area who want to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. It’s named for A.D. Black, who was the first student from the area to attend Georgia Tech.
The Rome Board of Education will meet on Tuesday at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 and the regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201. Both sessions are public.