The Rome Board of Education tabled a decision concerning COVID-19 protocols going into the 2021-2022 school year until a called meeting Monday.
The meeting is set for 7:30 a.m. in Room A201 at the Rome College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway.
Several of the board members expressed the desire to learn more about the most recent Centers for Disease Control recommendations rather than make a decision at a previous called meeting held at Barron Stadium last week.
Classes start Thursday.
The CDC recently revised its guidance on wearing masks, recommending that K-12 students and teachers wear them in school even if they are vaccinated. The new guidance comes as the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading quickly, especially in areas of the country where vaccination rates are low.
At this point the Rome City Schools had been moving toward not mandating masks in the schools. However, students riding school buses would have to wear a face covering.
Public health officials have raised concerns about the delta variant which has been shown to spread much more easily than any of its predecessors. Also, at this point none of the COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for children under 12, and eligible teens have shown low rates of vaccination.