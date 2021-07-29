The Rome Board of Education tabled a decision concerning whether or not to require masks until a called meeting early Monday.
Several of the board members expressed the desire to learn more about the most recent Centers for Disease Control recommendations at a called meeting at Barron Stadium on Thursday.
This past Tuesday, the CDC revised its guidance on wearing masks, recommending that K-12 students and teachers wear them in school even if they are vaccinated. The new guidance comes as the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading quickly, especially in areas of the country where vaccination rates are low.
Saying the recommendations have gone back and forth, school board member Alvin Jackson said he was frankly confused.
The meeting is set for Monday at 7:30 a.m. in Room A201 at the College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway.
Of particular concern is that none of the COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for children under 12, and eligible teens have shown low rates of vaccination.
Teachers return to classrooms
Teachers returned to classrooms Thursday in preparation for the first day of school on Aug. 5.
As part of that, the city school system welcomed 144 new employees at an orientation this past Monday.
“We added 50 positions,” RCS Director of Human Resources Angela Newby said in a release. "So we added just a few in excess of 30 paraprofessionals with CARES money the system received. Also, we added teachers for our Virtual Learning Academy that we’re opening over at the Rome Transitional Academy.”
Newby said that there were more than 10 RCS parapros who decided to move into the teaching field.
“This is the first year we have hosted a new employee orientation," Newby said. "We feel that every employee needs to go through an orientation process to learn the RCS way."