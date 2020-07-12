Rome City Schools Board of Education is slated to meet Tuesday to get an update on projects funded through the 1-cent education local option sales tax.
The first of three public hearings on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget also is scheduled. No property tax increase is planned.
School board members will be meeting at Main Elementary School, 3 Watters St. Caucus will be at 4 p.m. in the media center, with the regular meeting set for 5:45 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Both sessions are public. Attendees are required to wear a face covering and will be subject to temperature screenings.
Superintendent Lou Byars is scheduled to update the board on the ELOST V construction program, including collections.
An April report indicated February revenue exceeded expectations, but Byars had warned that the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic were yet to be seen. At that time, he was optimistic funding would be available to pay off bonds issued to jump start construction of the Rome College and Career Academy.
The estimated $24 million freestanding building on the Rome High School campus will house training and educational resources for at least 20 career pathways students may choose. It will have almost 87,000 square feet of academic space with at least 9,000 square feet left unfinished for future additions and adjustments.
It was originally slated to be ready for move-in before the Christmas break this year. Byars is expected to explain if COVID-19 restrictions have affected the construction schedule fiscally or physically.
The school system took a $98,000 hit to ELOST revenue in January when the Georgia Department of Revenue issued a sales tax refund of nearly $800,000 to an unnamed local business. County schools and the city and county governments also were affected.
Also on the agenda are pandemic-related revisions to the student code of conduct and the strategic waivers school system contract with the Georgia Board of Education.