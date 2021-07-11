The Rome City Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to discuss, among other items, updating policies concerning leave for certified and support personnel.
The school system’s Fiscal Year 2022 strategic plan and COVID-19 decision making matrix also are on the agenda.
The personnel leave amendments will be an update from the board’s 2013 policy concerning paid parental leave for support personnel in the school system.
The board will also hear a report on education local option sales tax, ELOST V, earnings and personnel recommendations by Superintendent Lou Byars along with an overview of instructional intervention programs.
Also scheduled for the meeting will be revisions to the school system’s calendar, an update on student insurance from Byars and a discussion of the school system’s COVID-19 decision and communication matrix by Associate Superintendent Dawn Williams.
The school system created the matrix with details of symptoms of the coronavirus and links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest information on isolation and quarantine procedures.
The plan codifies the school system’s policy concerning COVID-19. It spells out its response to any elevated levels of the virus and the timeline concerning the return of students or teachers who have been exposed or infected.
The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 at the College and Career Academy located at 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. The regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.
The board will also discuss a proposed revision to the 2021-2022 school calendar. Last year Rome City Schools followed a calendar that was largely in sync with the Floyd County Schools calendar.