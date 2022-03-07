Rome Board of Education will have a meeting Tuesday to discuss new business plans such as the selection of the superintendent search firm and phaseout resolutions for the former North Heights Elementary School facility and the current Rome Middle School facility.
The board will choose a firm to assist in the search for a new superintendent of Rome City Schools. On Feb. 15, Superintendent Louis Byars announced he will be retiring at the end of the school year on May 31.
The school board must take proper steps to hire a new superintendent. One search firm option is the Georgia School Boards Association. GSBA has assisted the board in years past including Byars' 2017 hiring.
The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 Rome College and Career Academy at 990 Veterans Memorial Hwy. The regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.
The board will review phaseout plans for the former North Heights Elementary School facility and the current Rome Middle School facility. This will remove the number of classrooms from the system's inventory. The purpose for that is to acquire state funds for the new middle school.
The idea is to get voters pass an education local option sales tax measure to pay for an already overcrowded middle school.
The school board will also hold a Black History Month presentation and will recognize outstanding students and staff.