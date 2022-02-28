The Rome school board met Monday afternoon to cement the process of appointing someone to replace resigning member John Uldrick by the end of March.
However, the seat will go up for special election in November.
A local youth pastor, Uldrick announced his resignation last week after accepting a position at a church in Atlanta. He was just reelected to a second four-year term on the school board in 2021.
While there is language in the city charter for the appointment of a member of the city commission, there isn't any concerning the school board, the school system's attorney Chris Twyman said. That means the process reverts to the state level process -- which dictates that the appointee's term will expire in November when a board member is elected.
Board Chair Jill Fisher said she values Uldrick's service and, with the board's approval, set a timeline for announcing a replacement until the election.
An application period opens up on Tuesday and will remain open for two weeks, until March 15. Once the deadline passes, the board will hold a called meeting on March 22 to review and whittle down the applicants.
The board will then interview the remaining applicants on March 25. Fisher said the board will then take a short break and make a decision that day.
The search for a board member comes on the heels of Superintendent Louis Byars’ decision to retire in May, at the end of the school year.
During the short meeting on Monday, Byars said he has reached out to companies that help conduct superintendent searches.
The board heard a presentation from a Georgia School Boards Association representative at a Feb. 21 meeting. The board enlisted the organization in the search for a superintendent in 2017, but the two board members serving at that time, Faith Collins and Will Byington, voiced hesitancy in using the GSBA this time around.
The timeline to get a new superintendent hired before the next school year is a short one. Byars' last day is set for the end of the school year. There is a potential the school board will need to appoint a person to the role of interim superintendent as the process plays out.