Rome City Schools Board of Education recognized at its Tuesday meeting students who excelled in STEM and writing based competitions.
The first event recognized was the 2022 tech fair, where students demonstrated their digital knowledge. Elementary Director of Curriculum and Professional Learning Scott Crabbe said the main goal was for students to develop leadership skills for the digital age.
Participants were allowed to work with a partner or individually on activities such as app development, animation, productivity design, and game design. In total, 40 students were recognized for their efforts.
Rome Middle School seventh grader Natalia Jones attended her second state tech fair competition and placed third this year. Elm Street students Damarian Turner and his partner, Kash Haynes, will attend the state competition for creating an app that helps kids regulate their moods.
Anna K. Davie’s Aliyah Lo; East Central’s Addi Couch, Christopher Neal and Jude Parker; and West Central’s Nayeli Quixan and Isabella Pacheco also advanced in the regional tech fair and will participate in the state competition.
Additionally, Liam Samples, an eighth grader at Rome Middle, won the district spelling bee and sixth grader Christopher Neal was the runner up. Both students were given a certificate for their achievements and a $250 check.
Winners of two separate writing competitions were recognized as well. The Daughters of the American Revolution held an historical essay contest where West End fifth grader Miranda Ro-Ahn and sixth grader Hannah Gilbert won their respective grade levels. The two were honored with a medallion, a certificate and cash prize.
Lastly, the board recognized the Young Georgia Authors winners. Young Georgia Authors is a statewide competition that celebrates student’s writing success.
The winners were Elm Street kindergartner Evelyn Ontiveros, first grader Maria Chavez and second grader Brinley Harrison; East Central third grader Anna Bea Kirby; Virtual Learning Academy fourth grader Oliver Camacho; East Central fifth grader Susan Smith and sixth grader Brighton Turner; Rome Middle seventh grader Asa Cook; Virtual Learning Academy eighth grader Aria Dublin; and Rome High ninth grader Diego Reyes, 10th grader Ansley Filetti and 11th grader Isabella Campbell.
Board chair Jill Fisher said it was exciting to honor so many students and see a large parent participation at the award ceremony.