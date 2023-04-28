The Rome School Board recently recognized winners from various academic contests, including the Young Georgia Authors Writing Contest and Georgia Student Tech Competition.
In the Young Georgia Authors writing contest, RCS students competed against others in all school systems of the Northwest Georgia RESA area.
First place winners included: Avery McAlister at East Central, Harper Smith at East Central, Christopher Neal at Rome Middle and Emerson Laipple in the Virtual Learning Academy.
Receiving Honorable Mention awards were Abby Bomar at East Central and Paelyn Peck at East Central.
In the Georgia Student Tech Competition, Rome City Schools had several students compete in the Northwest Georgia RESA area, as well as some placing at the state level.
Regional winners were Gregory Epanchin at East Central, Brylee Abrams at Elm Street, Ky’Lashia Garrett at Elm Street, Cambree Davis at West End, Anna Lee at West End, Aman Vasandani at West End, JR Curtis at West End Elementary, Katherine Huckaby at West End, Sara Tedesco at Rome Middle, Kamila Lopez-Ortiz at Rome Middle, Theodore Kislat at Rome Middle, Nidaa Samha at Rome High, Kathy Truong at Rome High, Asiel Castillo Campos at Rome High and Nicholas Johnson at Rome High.
Winners who advanced to the state level included First place winners included JR Curtis and Aman Vasandani of West End who took home first place wins and Theodore Kislat of Rome Middle and Nidaa Samha of Rome High who took home a second place wins.