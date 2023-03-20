The Rome Board of Education approved on Monday the hiring of Taurence Phillips as the new principal at Main Elementary School.
The board also announced Coretta Stewart as director of curriculum and instruction. Stewart will also serve as principals coach, supporting school principals and leadership teams.
Taurence Phillips
Phillips has been assistant principal of Hutto Elementary in Bainbridge since 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Valdosta State University, and a Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Cambridge College. He is currently enrolled in the Georgia Association of Educational Leadership Aspiring Principal Cohort.
“Mr. Phillips’ mission to serve all students with a quality education by using innovative learning tools is just what Main Elementary needs,” said Superintendent Eric Holland. “His goal, to get Main Elementary back to Blue Ribbon School status while maintaining the community pride, is just what we were looking for in a new principal at Main.”
Phillips began his career in education in 1998 as a music teacher with Ware County Schools.
Coretta Stewart
Stewart has served as principal of Lockheed Elementary in Marietta since 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia College and State University, a Master’s of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision from Cambridge College, and a Specialist’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Central Michigan University.
“Ms. Stewart came to Rome City Schools with a proposed ‘formula for success,’” Holland said. “Her plan to prioritize effective instructional practices, strategic professional development, and engaged and informed stakeholders in order to ensure success for all students resonated with us. We are excited to see the impact Ms. Stewart has on student achievement in our district.”
Stewart began her career in education in 1997 as a classroom teacher with Jones County Schools at Gray and Dames Ferry Elementary schools.