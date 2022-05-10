The Rome City school board finalized their budget at Monday’s work session, and will send it to the city commission for approval next week.
Before the budget was discussed, the board held a private session from 5:31 p.m. to 7:32 p.m. to discuss personnel, legal and real estate matters.
Back in public, the board revisited tabled topics and reviewed statistics that were requested during their spring retreat in April.
The board agreed to reduce the proposed 39 new positions, with seven of those dropped positions being certified. In total, there will be 31 new jobs at Rome City Schools, with 20 of those positions being certified instructors. The total cost of the new positions is just under $3,000,000, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams said.
Additionally, all certified instructors will be receiving a $2,000 raise at each pay step and all classified employees will receive at least a $2,000 raise at each salary step. The impact of the salary increases on the overall budget of the raises was $6,000,000.
Williams said she hopes teacher raises will increase staff retention and curb the teacher shortage the system faces.
Board member Pascha Burge expressed concern about spending too much money with the threat of a recession looming over the country. However, Williams reassured her that they had the extra money saved for added positions and teacher raises.
“This year’s an anomaly,” Williams said. “We have a healthy fund balance, so let’s look at salary increases, let’s look at step increases and a local supplement increase. This is a good year to do that since we have the money.”
With all budget adjustments, the estimated expenditure for 2023 is $73,708,900, which is an $8,188,375 increase from last year. However, the system will have a leftover balance of $10,005,921 at the end of the school year, school board reports state.
Williams then presented a projection of finances for the next four years. For 2023, the fund balance is estimated to be around $8,924,503. However, the fund balance is projected to rise by 2026 to an estimated $14,000,000 after the system gains back equalization funding from the state.
Because the school system is chartered through the city, the board will need to take the budget to the Rome City Commission for approval on May 18. One more reading and public comment opportunity is set for June 14 before it can take effect for the 2022-2023 school year.