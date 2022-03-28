In this January 2022 file photo, Rome City Schools board — Will Byington, Pascha Burge, Jill Fisher, Faith Collins, John Uldrick, Dr. Melissa Davis and Alvin Jackson — stand alongside Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington after being sworn in. That board is now seeking to fill a seat vacated by Uldrick in mid-February.
The Rome Board of Education will hold a called meeting Tuesday to interview two remaining candidates and then name a person to fill the seat vacated by John Uldrick.
During the session, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Rome City Schools Central Office, the board plans to spend 10 minutes each interviewing the finalists.
This comes shortly after a called meeting Friday where the board intended to whittle down a pool of 13 candidates to a list of five using a ballot system. Three candidates tied with three votes each, which put Erin A. Hernandez and Antonia LaShun Blanchard in the lead with the most votes.
During the discussion prior to the vote, board members discussed characteristics they would like to see in the new member. The consensus was that members sought a person who understands the relationship between the board and the superintendent, but also someone who is familiar with Rome's community.
More specifically, board member Pascha Burge called for the board to consider candidates with experience with an elementary school other than West End and East Central. Burge said most of the board has or has had children who attended one of those two elementary schools.
She said it was important to have someone who come from different schools like Main Elementary, allowing them to contribute deeper insight on the community.
Board Chair Jill Fisher said earlier that she hopes to get a new member inducted in time to play a role in the superintendent search. Current superintendent Louis Byars' resignation will take effect at the end of the school year.
That means once the board appoints a new member they'll be diving directly into rge search for a replacement for Byars. It's likely the board will name an interim superintendent, but members have not stated who or when that will take place.