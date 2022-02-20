The Rome school board has scheduled a called meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. to get started on finding the replacement for Superintendent Louis C. Byars.
After five years in the role, Byars announced last week that he will retire at the end of the school year.
His last day is set for May 31 and that means the Board of Education will need to quickly begin the search and hiring process for that position.
In 2017, when then superintendent Mike Buck announced his retirement near the first of the school year, Byars — who was chief of operations for the school system — was named interim superintendent.
In that hiring process, the school board received 46 applications for the position. Of those applicants, most were from Georgia or surrounding states.
The timeline to get a new superintendent hired before the next school year is a short one. In years past, the school board has enlisted the assistance from the Georgia School Boards Association in that process.
Because of legal requirements, there is a potential the school board will again need to appoint a person to the role of interim superintendent as the process plays out.
Monday’s called meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education Administrative Offices in the former boardroom located at 508 E. Second St.