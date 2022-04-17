Rome City Schools' board of education will hold a called meeting Monday to discuss personnel issues.
The meeting will largely be held in closed session, and Board Chair Jill Fisher declined to specify what matters they will discuss during the executive session. Contract renewals, new hires and assignments will be ongoing for the new school year in the fall.
This special called meeting comes on the tail of last week's public meeting at which the board appointed Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams to take over in the summer as interim superintendent.
The current superintendent, Louis Byars, is retiring at the end of the school year, on May 31.
To fill the position, the board selected Georgia School Board Association to facilitate the search. The GSBA's services cost the district $7,800, which was $10,000 less than other search firms.
However, with a board seat vacated by John Uldrick, the board decided to appoint a new member before launching the search. Toni Blanchard was appointed on March 29. Fisher said the board decided to appoint an interim superintendent to helm the district during the hiring process.
At a called meeting last week, all school board members turned in their suveys indicating what qualities they want the new syperintendent to have. From there GSBA will find applicants who match the board's priorities.
While GSBA will create a pool of qualified candidates, Vice Chair Will Byington said the board will be the ones conducting the interviews and who will ultimately select the superintendent.