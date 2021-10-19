Rome City Schools approved a plan Tuesday to award approximately $1 million in stipends to its employees as a way to recognize them for the extra work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Lou Byars said RCS employees will receive the stipend tentatively through November. Byars mentioned teachers, assistant principals and even Para pros have been covering classes due to a shortage of substitute teachers.
"We can't find subs right now," Byars said.
Also receiving the stipend are temporarily contracted workers that make up the school system's support staff. This includes a handful of cafeteria workers, bus drivers and custodians.
The board also approved several upgrade proposals, two of which affect every school.
RCS Director of Technology and Network Services Matt Stover recommended the board approve a $1.1 million plan to upgrade each building's primary network equipment. The equipment currently in place controls the internet connection, telephones, security cameras, security doors, computers, printers and climate control for each school.
With seven-year-old technology considered ancient by today's standards, Stover said it is time to upgrade.
The primary goal is to have better wireless coverage to allow for more users to be on school internet without sacrificing signal strength, specifically during test dates. Stover said this will be done by doubling the amount of existing Wi-Fi access points in each school's classrooms and administrative areas.
"Having that capacity for approximately 40 different devices in any given classroom at any given time is what we aim to have with this," Stover said.
The plan involves working with E-Rate, a federal program that RCS partnered with in 2014. E-Rate provides reimbursements for internet services, fiber optics, network equipment and Wi-Fi equipment. Through this partnership, E-Rate will cover roughly $900,000 of the total cost, leaving a sum of $230,000 for the school to pay. The superintendent mentioned during caucus that the school system is looking to see if its third round of CARES Act funds are eligible to pay that remaining figure.
The second proposal involves adding $156,000 worth of new Avigilon security cameras to reduce the amount of blind spots inside and outside each building. Director of Safety and Security Jason Self said the board has a $64,000 safety and security grant from the state that will offset the cost.
Rome High School will see updates in the Performing Arts Center. Chief Operations Office Tim Williams approached the board with a $135,000 proposal to extend the stage and light fixtures. Through Wenger Corp, the orchestra pit will be covered by stage flooring that can be removed at any time for access to the pit. All lighting fixtures will be replaced with LED lights.