The Rome Board of Education approved a new student search and interview policy that changes when and how student searches can be conducted on school campuses.
During its August meeting, the board reviewed new security procedures, including revised and clarified policies concerning when and how student searches are allowed and the use of security scanning devices and drug dogs in the schools.
The policy change comes after two students were found with loaded firearms at Rome High School after the school year began in early August, alongside several large fights at the high school that left over 20 students facing criminal charges.
Tuesday was Superintendent Eric Holland’s first meeting in that role after being hired for the job on Aug. 31. Holland also updated the board concerning the purchase of weapon detection systems for Rome High School and Rome Middle School.
"We had an update (Tuesday) that it should be coming soon," Holland said, saying he expects the systems to be in place before fall break on Oct. 10.
The Rome school board unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase of the Evolv weapon detection systems during a called meeting on Aug. 13.
The portable systems can be set up in a school but are able to be easily taken down and set up at athletic events. The total four-year cost — if the cost is paid up front — for the Evolv system is $375,506.25.
During the Aug. 13 called meeting, RCS Director of Safety and Security Jason Self said the Evolv system is used at Disney World and scans several thousand people each day.
The scanners would be placed in entrances and, once students are in class, the system would be moved to the front office to clear visitors to the school throughout the day.
The board also held the first reading for changes to a less restrictive public participation policy during the school board's meetings.
In the proposal, the board will set aside up to at least 15 minutes for public comment during its meeting instead of limiting the public comment section to 15 minutes. It also increases the amount a person, or representative of a group, can speak from three minutes to five minutes.
The proposed policy also lays out what is acceptable communication during a board meeting, and is based on the Georgia School Board Association model. For instance, the policy restricts loud or obscene language as well as signs, flags and banners. It also states during the public comment section of the meeting board members won't respond to comments made by a speaker unless to ask a question.
The public participation policy will likely go up for a vote at the boards October meeting. That meeting will take place on Oct. 18.