The Rome Board of Education approved an amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget that included more than $3.5 million in expenses during a called meeting Monday.
The unanimously approved measure will increase the original $65,619,525 FY 2022 budget to $69,157,309.
Board members also went into closed session, citing personnel and legal matters to discuss. Georgia law allows public boards to close their sessions to the public for a limited number of reasons. No action was taken.
While expenditures took the school system outside the original budget, some of those expenses are expected to be offset by additional revenue.
“This (estimate) is a little bit higher so the expenditures should come out a little less,” Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams said.
One of the issues the school system has seen is invoices for various services being delivered after the end of the fiscal year. That bumps the payments to the next budget.
“You’re confident we won’t need to make another amendment,” Chair Jill Fisher asked.
“Yes,” Williams said.
Among the added expenses was a significant increase in cost for bus fuel. Williams told the board they budgeted for that increase in the FY 2023 budget.
Among the increases:
♦ $442,964 for state bonuses
♦ $300,000 for salaries
♦ Systemwide: $100,000 to purchase services; $50,000 for supplies; $45,000 for dues/fees
♦ School administration: $60,000 for purchased services; $40,000 for supplies; $55,000 for technology supplies; $8,000 for expendable equipment
♦ Maintenance/operations (includes school security): $1,000,000 for purchased services; $50,000 for web subscription; $270,000 for supplies; $130,000 for technology supplies; $140,000 for expendable equipment; $285,000 for electricity; $187,000 for computers
♦ Transportation: $110,000 for bus monitors; $240,000 for fuel
Some of the larger costs incurred were to do with the school system’s mobile classrooms, including moving them as well as set-up and maintenance.
However the amended budget did show some items that decreased.
Budget line items that decreased from the FY 2022 budget to the amended FY 2022 budget include teacher salaries, from $25,554,390 to $24,900,000; web based communications, $215,000 to $140,000; school custodian salaries from $936,153 to $751,000; as well as art, music and physical education expenses, from $2,225,830 to $1,562,000.