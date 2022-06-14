The Rome Board of Education approved the appointments of an associate principal at Rome High and assistant principals at three schools.
John Fricks is the new associate principal at Rome High School. He has been an assistant principal there since 2019. That role now goes to Alfonzo Frazier, a teacher who first came on board in 2021.
Chase Callaway, lead special education teacher at Elm Street Elementary, is promoted to assistant principal.
Kimmie-Ko Whatley, who most recently taught math at Rome High, is the new assistant principal at Anna K. Davie Elementary.
Fricks has served the system as an Algebra I teacher and instructional technologist at RHS starting in 2013.
He completed his B.S. in Secondary Math at Shorter University, earned a master’s degree in Instructional Technology from Kennesaw State University and a specialist degree in Instructional Technology Leadership and Educational Leadership Tier I from KSU.
Fricks has also served on the superintendent’s advisory committee, graduation committee and school leadership team.
Frazier graduated from Huntingdon College with a B.A. in Exercise Science and earned his M.S. in Education at Samford University. He also holds a M.S. from Samford in Instructional Leadership.
He started his career in Jefferson County as a physical education teacher and was a career prep teacher in Sylacauga City before coming to RHS.
Callaway holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and a minor in Secondary Education from Berry College. He received his Master of Education in instructional technology from the University of West Georgia and earned his Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership from Valdosta State University. He also earned an additional Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from Berry College in 2016.
Whatley holds a B.S. from Shorter University and an M.A. in Education Leadership from Troy State University. She went on to earn an Ed.S. in Administration and Supervision from Georgia State University.
She served RCS as a kindergarten teacher at Elm Street Elementary School from 2013-2016, then worked in Polk County Schools until she returned in 2018 as a math and science teacher at the Phoenix Learning Academy.