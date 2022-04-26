Student winners in the annual Noon Optimist Club contest included Kaitlyn Grace Cowan (from left), Delaney Steen, Walaa Khateeb-Jabara, Rusia Saidi and Adrienne Prevost. Also pictured are Optimists Priscilla Watkins, program chair; Jenny Reeber, vice chair; Sean Moriarty, club president; and Theresa Perry, presenter.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club presented its annual Student of the Year scholarship awards during a banquet Monday night at Sweet P’s at The Palladium.
Each high school in Rome and Floyd County submitted entries in three categories: All Around, Community Involvement and Fernando Guzman-Ambriz Life Hero.
“These were some of the most impressive entries we have received in the history of the program,” said Priscilla Watkins, Optimist chairperson. “The judges told me they spent many hours determining final rankings.”
The top winner, placing first in the All Around category and awarded a $1,200 scholarship, was Delaney Steen, an Armuchee High School senior. Runners-up receiving $750 scholarships were Elsa Quay Corbin of Darlington School and Carson Shell of Pepperell High School.
The Community Involvement first place award of a $1,000 scholarship for outstanding service in both the school and community went to Armuchee High School senior Kaitlyn Grace Cowan. Runners-up receiving $600 scholarships were Weizhe (William) Feng of Darlington and Avery Simms of Unity Christian School.
Named for the late Fernando Guzman-Ambriz, a Coosa High student who bravely fought several battles against cancer, the Life Hero award recognizes students who excel despite major personal challenges.
The top three finalists, each receiving $600 scholarships, were Rusia Saidi of Georgia School for the Deaf, Walaa Khateeb-Jabara of Model High School and Adrienne Prevost of Unity Christian.
Funds for the annual scholarships are derived from proceeds from the Rome Noon Optimist Club annual pancake breakfast held each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.