Rome Middle School teacher Ashly Hamby's air plant garden design took second place at a state agricultural workshop from among 120 participants.
Hamby, who is also the school's Future Farmers of America advisor, attended a Succulents and Air Plants Career Technical and Agricultural Resource Network class hosted by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
“We learned about the growing, cultivation, necessary supplies and propagation of succulents as well as air plants basics and how to use them in your Agricultural education program,” Hamby said.
A garden design lab was part of the class. Participants were told to be creative. Hamby said all of the designs were unique.
"I used a piece of driftwood and an amethyst for my design. ... I am honored to have placed second in the competition,” she said.
ABAC started out in 1908 offering hands-on educational opportunities for Agricultural Studies students across the South. Its offerings now include a wide range of four-year degrees such as a nursing program and innovative arts and science tracks.