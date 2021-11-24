Two Rome Middle School students were recognized and honored as new REACH Scholars during a special signing ceremony held Nov. 18 in the media center.
REACH Georgia is the state’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program.
Diana Vicente-Vicente and Kassandra Hernandez and their parents or guardians signed contracts during the ceremony committing to satisfying the REACH program requirements, graduating from high school and completing an undergraduate degree or certificate at a HOPE-eligible postsecondary institution.
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars conducted the signing ceremony.
“These two students have earned this honor, and we are just so proud to be able to acknowledge these accomplishments here today,” Byars said.
Guest speaker Nadja Brown, a Rome High School sophomore, shared her experience as a REACH Scholar.
“I was one of the first to receive the REACH scholarship and I am still just so very thankful for this opportunity,” she said. “The continuous motivation and encouragement I receive through this program is amazing and it has truly helped me to learn how to prioritize my responsibilities and work hard to always ensure I am staying on-top of my studies.”
From 8th grade through high school, REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach. They’ll meet once a week and with an academic coach once per month.
Among other requirements, Vicente-Vicente and Hernandez must maintain good grades (2.5+ GPA), and show good behavior and attendance.
Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at a HOPE-eligible University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or private postsecondary institution. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student receives.