It will take at least 15 years of education local option sales tax collections, if not more, in order to build the new Rome Middle School as currently proposed.
Voters approved five years’ worth in May — although collections won’t start for another two years, after the current ELOST expires. The school sales tax can only be approved for five years at a time under state law.
Rome City Schools Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams was scheduled to meet with city commissioners Wednesday morning to discuss the project. However, the school board postponed the meeting late Tuesday after the announcement of Marietta High School Principal Eric Holland as the sole candidate for superintendent.
As of Wednesday the board had not said whether or not Holland had accepted the job, or if contract negotiations had begun.
With supply chain issues, skyrocketing construction costs and inflation, the estimated cost of the large middle school building — one that could serve approximately 2,000 students and still have room for expansion — is approximately $130 million.
Williams, who was handed the project when she took up the interim superintendent role in late May, proposed several cost cutting measures to the school board on Friday. No action was taken. Even if some of the items — like a swimming facility — are removed, the price tag still remains at $123 million.
The state was also expected to fund approximately $20 million of the project, however the school system determined they would get just under $17 million.
School board Chair Jill Fisher said members were surprised when they realized the scope of the collections needed for the project.
“I don’t think the board understood that we were committing to multiple SPLOSTS,” Fisher said. “It’s a big pill to swallow.”
To get construction moving in the near future, the school board would have to ask the city commission to approve bonds for the project. During the discussion on Friday, Williams said the bond consultant suggested the potential for 20 years bonds.
School bonds are typically backed by approved ELOST collections. While initiating a school construction project based on future projected revenues isn’t an uncommon practice in other areas, up to now it’s not been one in Rome or Floyd County.
In the long term there would be a measure of risk for the city.
For example, if the city does approve bonds for the middle school project and one of the future ELOST proposals isn’t approved by voters, it’s city taxpayers who will be left to foot the bill. That could come in the way of increased property taxes or other measures.
♦ Meanwhile, as school board members mull the prospect of how to pay for the project, one seat is coming up for election in November.
As of Wednesday, three people had qualified to run for the school board post vacated by former member John Uldrick. Jennifer Carpenter qualified on Wednesday and two others, board appointee Toni Blanchard and Ron Roach, qualified on Monday.
“I am excited at the prospect of being an experienced educator’s voice on the board,” Carpenter wrote on a public post on her social media account. “(I am) someone to help think outside the box for workable solutions to issues our district currently faces, and perhaps give insights that others without classroom and administrative experience cannot give.”
Qualifying continues through 4:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 601 Broad St.