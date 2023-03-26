Bill Camp with Raymond James, a bond advisor representing the City of Rome, discusses the options for funding a new Rome Middle School during the Rome City Commission pre-meeting caucus Monday, Jan. 23.
The Rome City Commission plans to revisit the question of bond funding for a new Rome Middle School during its pre-meeting caucus Monday.
Commissioners also have public hearings scheduled for three rezoning requests — including one for a wood waste transfer station on Technology Parkway that has drawn a caution from the Rome Floyd Development Authority and a formal objection from an agent representing several developers and investors in the area.
The board starts its caucus at 4:30 p.m. followed by its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
Commissioners agreed earlier to back the issue of approximately $103 million in construction bonds for a new middle school. However, members on the finance committee decided last week to bring the question back to the full board due to the scope of the commitment.
The money — an estimated $145 million will be needed in total — is slated to come from the education special purpose local option sales tax. City backing is required, however, because several ESPLOSTs will be needed and Rome City Schools can only ask voters for them one at a time.
The City Commission has the authority to allocate tax money in case an ESPLOST is rejected. The school system is limited by law on the property taxes it can levy.
Commissioners agreed there is a need for a new middle school. A $25 million athletics wing, along with a synthetic turf football field with seating for 1,500, appears to be the major focus of concern.
No action on the middle school bonds is listed on the City Commission agenda, but the board can vote to add an item if necessary.
The three rezoning requests — including the wood waste transfer station — come with unanimous recommendations for approval by the Rome Floyd Planning Commission.
The 5.4 acres on Technology Parkway are currently zoned for Light Industrial use but a wood transfer station requires Heavy Industrial zoning. Knowledge of the activity was brought to code enforcement’s attention by a complaint, resulting in the rezoning application.
Public hearings and decisions also are scheduled for a rezoning and special use permit for a duplex at 936 N. Second Ave., and residential zoning for an existing home at 1008 Calhoun Ave., which is on the books for commercial use.
An annexation request also is pending for a home at 210 Harrison Road.