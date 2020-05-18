Georgia Highlands College student Miguel Pizano of Rome enrolled in the college’s Criminal Justice program because he wants to make his community a better place to live. As a service member in the National Guard, he was recently given an opportunity to do just that.
Pizano was sent to Albany on April 9 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and branches of the Phoebe Putney Health System.
He was part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s authorization to activate up to 2,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to help a number of long-term care facilities throughout the state with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Dean of Humanities Jon Hershey spoke highly of Pizano and said he is keeping up with his classwork in the evenings to stay on track at GHC while also performing his duties for the National Guard.