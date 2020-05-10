Rome High School is adapting their usual graduation and end-of-school-year traditions to virtual formats -- although there are still plans for an in-person commencement ceremony in the summer.
"In awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize that the cancellation of many Rome City School sanctioned events and activities is extremely disappointing," Communications Director Josh McClure said in an emailed announcement.
"However, we appreciate the perseverance of our students, faculty, staff and community," he added. "Together, we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our (Rome City Schools) community."
The following events, except for the Baccalaureate, will be available to view on both the Rome High School Facebook page and on the Barron Stadium Jumbotron on Third Street:
* On Thursday, RHS will host a virtual Senior Honors Recognition Ceremony at 9 a.m.
Later that day at 6 p.m., students, families and teachers can tune into the Golden Apple Awards Ceremony.
* On Friday at 9:30 a.m., the senior career, technical and agricultural education ceremony will take place.
* The Baccaleaureate Service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. Students, teachers and families can tune in on the Facebook page.
* The 2020 RHS graduation ceremony will be held on May 23 at 8:45 a.m.
McClure said anyone who goes to watch the ceremonies on the stadium Jumbotron should stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing guidelines.
He also said they hope to host an in-person graduation ceremony sometime this summer at the Forum River Center. They currently have June 13 and July 18 secured as potential dates.
"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate this ever-evolving situation," McClure said.