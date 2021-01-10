Four Rome High School students have attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest degree of achievement a Boy Scout can reach.
Junior Aden Conrad and seniors Carson Glass, Caleb Sabino and Gabe Kozelle reflected on the hard work and commitment that it took to achieve this status.
"I was required to spend 16-plus months in a leadership role for my BSA Troop," Sabino said. "I was also required to earn 21 merit badges, 13 of which are specifically required that taught me a variety of skills, from wilderness survival to financial management. Lastly, I was required to plan and carry out a service project that helped my community.”
Since the origin of the Eagle Scout rank in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have achieved the title. For Glass, the feat remains surreal.
"I started Cub Scouts in third grade. Since I started then, it took me a little over nine years to achieve my Eagle Scout rank," he said. "I was not sure this day would come; it is still really difficult to believe I have achieved this accomplishment.”
The 21 merit badges a Scout must earn include categories and skills such as first aid, communication, emergency preparedness, environmental science, personal management, camping, family life, and citizenship. The four members of Troop 113 said their work has influenced them for the better and prepared them for the future.
“Scouting has made me into the well-rounded person I am today and has given me great time management and leadership skills that sure will help me out in college,” Kozelle said.
The BSA website notes: “Eagle Scout is not just an award; it is a state of being. Those who earned it as a youth continue to earn it every day as adults. This is why an Eagle Scout is an Eagle Scout -- not was.”