Rome High School's Shriya Garg awarded Vincent J. Dooley Scholarship

Rome High School seniors Cai Sabino (left) and Shriya Garg pose at the Athletes for a Better World conference where Garg was honored as the female recipient of the 16th Annual Vincent J. Dooley Scholarship.
Rome High School's Shriya Garg has been honored as the female recipient of the 16th Annual Vincent J. Dooley Scholarship.
The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, where she was presented with a four-year scholarship amounting to $1,000 per year. Additionally, she was granted $500 to donate to a charitable organization of her choice.
Garg attained a 4.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while undertaking a challenging curriculum of Advanced Placement courses at RHS. Moreover, she has distinguished herself as the valedictorian and served as class president for two consecutive terms.
As the multi-year tennis team captain, she led the Lady Wolves to victory in the region championship. She also has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing societal issues.
Garg was featured in a Forbes Magazine article shedding light on the "digital divide" of broadband internet connectivity that affects classrooms nationwide. Locally, she has spearheaded awareness campaigns for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides affordable internet access to eligible families falling below the federal poverty guidelines. In addition, she has devoted over 75 hours of her time to a local hospital, teaching patients how to utilize their portal accounts effectively.
Saturday's ceremony featured the presence of Barbara Dooley and her daughter Denise Dooley Mitchell. Dooley emphasized the importance of following the late Coach Dooley's example by actively seeking ways to serve others.
Robin Hines, the executive director of the Georgia High School Association, also delivered an speech during the ceremony. The master of ceremonies was Heather Catlin of WSB-TV Sports.